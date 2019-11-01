A last-minute winner from William Newell handed Haverhill Rovers U13 EJA the points in a tightly fought 3-2 victory away at near-neighbours Bury Town on Sunday in the Yellow division of the Eastern Junior Alliance league.

Bury took the lead in the first half when Luke Keyworth struck a free kick high into the net from outside the area. Rovers struck back early in the second half when Finlay Barden fired low into the corner from the edge of the area.

Rovers then went behind when Theo Thomas was brought down in the area and Bayley Matthews converted the spot-kick.

Youth football - Haverhill Rovers.The New Croft, 0BW, Chalkstone Way, Haverhill.Haverhill Rovers F.C. U13 EJA v Newmarket Town F.C U13 White.- (Eastern Junior Alliance League) Haverhill side Picture by Mark Westley. (20394712)

But they regrouped and a free kick from Barden evaded the Bury defence to allow Elijah Brandt to prod the ball into the net off a home defender.

Rovers were finding momentum and found their winner when a ball from Brandt found Illias Zachariou who slid the ball into Newell, who was allowed time in the area to get his shot away low beyond the diving goalkeeper.

It was a third consecutive 3-2 win as they maintained their place at the top of the standings. They are next at home to AFC Sudbury in the Suffolk FA U13 Cup on Sunday (2pm).

* Meanwhile Rovers U14 Blue return to action on Saturday for the first time since September, with a visit from Chesterton Eagles U14 White in the Cambridge & District Colts League U14 Cup (11.30am).