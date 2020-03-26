Haverhill Rovers manager Marc Abbott has revealed the club proposed a points-per-game (PPG) conclusion to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division season, with it understood the current season is set to now be terminated.

Clubs have been consulted by the league, according to Thurlow Nunn League chairman Peter Hutchings, about how they would like the season to wrap up if it cannot be played out, with PPG or null and void as the main options, and a consensus presented to the FA this week.

It is understood a move has since been put forward to terminate Step 5 and 6 seasons across the nation, with it hoped to be rubber stamped by the FA by the weekend. But it is understood negotiations have been held back by the National League, who would like to complete fixtures.

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division (32358705)

Rovers, Abbott confirmed, chose the PPG route rather than the null and void option. Under this calculation, Rovers are projected to pick up 11 league points from their final 10 fixtures to end the season in 14th place with 41 points.

Looking at the calculated table, Abbott said: “If that is the final outcome – sitting in 14th – and opening a gap of points up, while losing once in nine fixtures since my return, we as a club are happy with the overall performance, results and final standings.”

The issue of promotion and relegation, it is understood, has yet to be decided if the league season is to be settled by a calculator; if the season is null and voided, then there will be no movement between divisions.

Barriers stop entry to the home of Haverhill Borough FC as all sport is cancelled during the Coronavirus shutdown..Pic - Richard Marsham. (32216901)

Abbott added: “Stowmarket deserve to go up, they’ve been the most consistent and are (already) set up to go up a division.

“I hope for their club they manage that via the league. In regards to the team – or teams – relegated (I’m unaware how many go down), it won’t be nice for the current bottom team to go down as it’s tightened up dramatically.

“There’s a case for teams arguing that they’re closing the gaps on the teams higher than them.

“Personally, the form that Walsham showed prior to the new managers coming in was a concern for their club so they may have avoided a tough situation, but we may never know how that would have faired.”

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Walsham Le Willows...Pictured: Marc Abbott (H)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (32359403)

Meanwhile, Hutchings said: “I understand they are still making the decision on Steps 1-4 as well as how best to end the Steps 5/6 seasons – whether or not they will be null and void or determined on a points per game basis.

“The sooner this decision is made, the better.

“I have always said I would support whatever decision the FA made and that is still the case.

“The Thurlow Nunn League sought consensus and we have submitted that we want to see the PPG system with no promotion or relegation.

“Whatever we do we are going to upset someone, that’s the reality of it, but this is what the majority of teams in the league said they want.”

