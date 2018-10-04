Rugby club in the fight with two from three

RUGBY - Stowmarket II v Haverhill....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. .. (4522083)

Haverhill & District Rugby Club have backed up their positive start to life in Division 2 West of the Eastern Counties Greene King League with another victory.

They comfortably beat Shelford IV 43-5 on the road on Saturday, to back up their 50-10 defeat of Shelford V the week earlier.

It is the first time the club, which has struggled to compete in recent seasons, have recorded back-to-back wins in at least a year and marks a big improvement for the club.

The result comes despite warnings from the head coach Steve Bowak, who had suspected Shelford would field a strong fourth string squad on Saturday in retaliation for the first loss.

But, regardless of the squad sent out by the home team, Haverhill were its match as they scored seven tries – four converted by centre Adam Hunt – and conceded only one.

It was also Hunt who opened the scoring, first touching down before adding the extras to put Haverhill on the front foot with a 7-0 lead.

Shelford never recovered from going behind early on in the game, and went into the break trailing their visitors 33-0.

Billy Notley and George Foley scored two tries each with one apiece for Luke Stockings, Joe Wilson and Hunt to also secure a second consecutive winning bonus point (for four or more tries).

The result sees them leapfrog their defeated foes in the league table to sit second behind St Ives II, who beat them in their opening match, after three fixtures.

This Saturday they host Cantabrigian III, a team who were last season promoted to the division from Eastern Counties Greene King Division 3 West (3pm).

But they have yet to play a match at this level, with their first game away to Wisbech II postponed while they were then docked five points for handing St Ives II a home walkover on September 22.

It is not known if they will field a side this Saturday.