Haverhill & District Rugby Club have claimed top spot in the Eastern Counties League Greene King 2 West.

They beat Cambourne Exiles 64-24 at home on Saturday as the league returned to action after a lay week, to climb to the top of the table for the first time in some time.

The club has been through a tough rebuilding phase and last year went months without tasting victory, but that period would appear to be over with the club leading the fight for the championship.

They have now played one more game than anyone else in the league but have laid down the gauntlet for all others to catch.

Haverhill are again at home this weekend, as they host Wisbech II (2pm) with six wins from their opening eight league outings.

The club revealed they have spent £14,872 so far this year on facility improvement works.

This includes £4,567 on training floodlights to £4,332 on pitch club contribution.

They have also spent funds on ensuring the club meets legal requirements, from additional work in the kitchen to handrails on site.