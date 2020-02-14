Haverhill rugby captain Zac Evans admitted even he was surprised, however pleasantly, by his team’s 67-0 dismantling of St Neots II on the road on Saturday.

The Eastern Counties Greene King 2 West side have continued their strong form since falling to defeat to top-of-the-table Mildenhall & Red Lodge on January 14, winning each of their last three outings – two league and one cup tie – with scores exceeding 45 points.

But, with St Neots representing one of their furthest trips of the season, Evans had expected their most recent encounter to be far more competitive.

RUGBY: Mildenhall & Red Lodge v Haverhill Try for Haverhill Picture Mark Westley. (28861092)

He said: “I was not expecting that result in the slightest.

“We seem to quite like losing games to St Neots and St Ives when we are away, they’re our furthest away trips and we sometimes struggle for numbers which costs us.

“But we didn’t on Saturday, we had about 25 players and we played well.

“To keep them to zero was absolutely fantastic and great to watch for those that travelled, but fair play to St Neots who didn’t give up, they kept fighting to the end.

“There’s just such a buzz at the club this season and that’s really helped us bounce back after that disappointing defeat.”

He added that the buoyant post-match atmosphere was further bolstered as news trickled in that Mildenhall had dropped points away at Ely II, to see second-placed Haverhill close the gap to eight points with a game in hand.

“Mildenhall slipped up with a loss on Saturday,” Evans said. “And that could be very important, but we are trying not to look too far in the future.

“It really is just game-by-game we are focusing on, I think we were maybe a little guilty of looking too far ahead at the start of the season and we dropped key points, which may have cost us.

“So all we’re looking at now is the Sawston match next and what we need to do to win that one.”

Haverhill are due to play the first of three back-to-back home matches on Saturday, as they host Sawston (2.30pm).

“Our points difference is by far the best in the league and we want to keep improving that,” he explained, “as it could prove crucial at the end of the season when it comes to promotion.

“We want to follow up on our recent big score wins and feel quietly confident.

“But availability won’t be as good this week, so we will need to work hard to avoid it hurting us.”

Haverhill thrashed Sawston 74-0 in the reverse fixture.

