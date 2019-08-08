Haverhill Running Club broke its own attendance record last week as 128 runners turned out as the club played host to the penultimate 5K race of the Kevin Henry League last week.

And it was their best performance yet at the Kedington road race, with the women taking top spot while the men came second, to see the club climb into second position in the combined league standings, with one more event to go.

It is highly unlikely they will catch leaders Cambridge & Coleridge Athletics Club, who are also set to host the final race on September 5, with the club having dropped just four points out of 60 on offer.

Haverhill Running Club at 2019 Kedington Kevin Henry (14840509)

Haverhill have been responsible for two of these points, with the women taking maximum points in the latest round, while the men claimed top spot at the Saffron Striders event in June.

Haverhill’s top five male runners were: Peter Miller, who came fourth overall in 16:39, Peter Cook, ninth overall in 17:05, Charlie Hall, 16th in 17:47, Andy Bell, 19th in 17:50 and Steve Mason finished in 24th in 18:18.

Nicki Davis continued her fantastic first year in the inter-club race series as she once more finished as the fastest female HRC runner, in third place.

Gallery1

Her time of 20:14 may have been her slowest of the series so far, but she was still able to bring back crucial top five points.

As was team-mate Fiona Tideswell not far behind in fourth in 20:22. Susie Covey, 16th in 22:35, Karen Martin, 17th in 22:36, and Michelle Seymour, 25th in 22:53, made up the other top five places.

Club chair Karen Martin said: “It was an amazing win on our home turf with the girls taking first place. Overall we are now in second place.

“We had 128 runners turn out for our home race which was incredible and shows the support the event has within the club, sheer numbers and, with our fastest runners turning out, has helped secure our positions.

“It puts the girls team firmly in second place and our boys took second spot, which sees them comfortably in third place.

“I’m really hopeful we will be able to keep hold of our second place position as a team.

“But to do this, we must field as many runners as possible as well as have our fastest runners racing for those top spots.”

* Meanwhile, the club’s junior section also took part in the race series, with HRC’s Benji Darken winning the event, held over 2K, in 6:55.

Juliet Bigley won the girl’s race in 8:44.