Haverhill Running Club chair Karen Martin has described the team’s second place in this year’s Kevin Henry League as something to be ‘incredibly proud of’.

The final event last Thursday – with the six race series held on Thursday evenings, with each one hosted by a different member club – took place at the University Sports Ground, hosted by the overall league winners Cambridge & Coleridge Athletics Club.

Nicki Davis and Peter Miller have led the way in the female and male categories for the club, with Davis finishing in the top five of all the 5km races and Miller achieving it at four of the six races – he missed the Ely race.

Nicki Davis, Haverhill Running Club member, won Best Female Overall in the 2019 Kevin Henry League as club claimed second overall. Picture: HRC (16360016)

There were 55 women and 39 men racing for HRC on Thursday, with Davis claiming fourth and Miller claiming ninth.

Davis was then awarded the best female overall in the series.

Karen Martin said: “We came second as a team!

“I am so incredibly proud of HRC and all of its members who turned out for the 2019 series; it’s been our best finish yet by far.

“Nicki Davis was incredible and won best female overall which is brilliant for her and the club.

“We had 55 ladies and 39 men turn out and the numbers have definitely helped along with our fastest runners turning out to each race.”

The club have had strong attendance figures across the series, with an average of 100 runners per race – this figure was significantly boosted by the 128 runners at the home event, at Kedington last month.

Davis and Miller’s performances across the series led to Martin choosing to nominate them both for the HRC Male and Female of the Series award.

She said: “They were nominated by me, they showed enthusiasm and commitment throughout the series and their talent and dedication to running is inspiring to others.

“It’s not always the fastest runners but, on this occasion, it happens to be.”

Martin said the end of the Kevin Henry League marked the end of the summer season, with the club now looking ahead to the cross country season, with the first race on November 3.

She added: “We’re now looking forward to the xc season starting with the first race on November 3 and I’m excited what we can do this year as a club.”