Haverhill Running Club’s Karen Martin and Trevor Bunch are glowing with pride after representing their county in the Inter-Counties Championship race at the Essex 20 on Sunday.

Karen took an incredible 25 minutes off her previous best time over 20 miles, as she was the second Suffolk-registered woman to cross the line in a time of two hours, 30 minutes and 33 seconds.

It also sees her knock team-mate Kirsty Millard off the top of the club’s all-time records, just a week after her record time run at the Tarpley 20.

Saucony Cambridge Half Marathon, Midsummer Common. Picture: Keith Heppell. (7527545)

Karen finished in 162nd position in the field of 330 runners – in the FV35 category – in a race she said she was ‘very pleased’ by.

Bunch, meantime, also took an incredible 18 minutes off his own personal best at the same event, as he finished in 121st place with a time of 2:21:33 in the M40 category.

His fast time also saw him enter the club’s Top 10 all-time record list, in sixth position.

But they were not the only club members in action at the weekend, with a particularly strong showing in Sunday’s Saucony Cambridge Half Marathon, where 50 Haverhill runners lined up for the start.

Saucony Cambridge Half Marathon, Midsummer Common. Picture: Keith Heppell. (7527557)

Steve Mason finished in 111th position in a time of 1:20:12 as the first Haverhill runner to finish, while Michelle Haynes was the first female Haverhill Running Club member to finish in her time of 1:47:16. The event was well attended with 8,357 finishers.

Haverhill runner Tony Bacon also returned a top result for his club with a first place finish at the Great Barrow Challenge, also known as the Barrow 5.

His time of 18 minutes and six seconds saw him romp home nearly 40 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor.

l The club will this Sunday be sending a contingent to the Fritton Lake Cross Country event – race five of the Suffolk Winter League, a cross-country series of six races. It will be held over 4.5 miles (11.15am start).

The final race will be held by Haverhill Running Club on March 24.