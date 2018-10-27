Haverhill Running Club’s annual Grand Prix races have seen record-breaking entrant numbers, with the club recording first and second place in the men’s and women’s 5K event.

Club chair Karen Martin said it was ‘phenomenal’ to see 269 entries across both the 5km and 10km distances which also doubled up as Round Seven and Eight of the 2018 Suffolk Grand Prix.

Peter Miller was the overall winner of the Thurlow 5, while Kirsty Millard finished in a personal best time to be the second female to cross the line – and first in the FV35 category.

Gallery1 Click to view

They were among a host of great results for the club in Sunday’s races, which also saw five more club members take first spot in their age category.

Westley Walker (MV40), Jamie Randall (PB time in MV50), Mary-Ann Tuli (FV45) and Teresa Franklin (FV55) won their age groups in the Thurlow 5 while Cheryl Trundle (FV60+) had an age group winning result in the Thurlow 10.

These results were just a few of the highlights of a great weekend for a club that has gone from strength to strength in recent years.

The club are waiting to see what the results have done to their Grand Prix position, sitting in fourth overall and third both in the men’s and women’s tables after six events.

Martin added that the event would not have gone ahead without the help of, in particular, stand-in race director Clare Everett and chief marshal Trev Bunch.

“We rely on volunteers to make these races a success,” she said. “And all marshals and volunteers were absolutely brilliant.”

Meanwhile, a number of youth members put in some excellent performances in the Cambridge Town & Gown 3K youth race on Sunday.

Benji Darken finished third overall and second in his age group with a PB time of 12:01.

Freya Rootes was first in her age group but, alongside Charlotte Hulyer, was disappointed with her time after being sent the wrong way by marshals on the day – this affected approximately half of the runners.