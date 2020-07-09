They’ve been waiting patiently to make their Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League (EAPL) debut – now Sawston & Babraham want to play as much cricket as possible before 2020 is out.

Following the announcement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week that club cricket could return on July 11 in a further easing of the Covid-19 lockdown, plans have been rapidly put into place.

The EAPL has presented three scenarios to sides with regards to the season, one of which is to play half the games by extending the season by a couple of weeks, starting on July 25.

Sawston & Babraham win the East Anglian Premier League promotion play-off final against North Runcton. Picture: Chris Worrall (38009833)

Playing matches within two regional hubs – which would mean less fixtures – and a Twenty20 competition are the other two options, with the result of the vote expected to be known this evening.

From Sawston & Babraham’s perspective, having been promoted to the top level of club cricket for the first time via the play-off, they are eager to play out half a season.

“We want to play as much as possible,” said captain Dan Heath.

“There has already been a lot of cricket lost, so the more the better.

“It is not quite the middle of July yet and we played our last game last year in late September when it was 25 degrees.

“Playing a league season that late is unprecedented, but there is no reason why it cannot be done.

“We got promoted and then just as when we thought we were getting going everything stopped, so we cannot wait to start now.”

On Saturday, Sawston & Babraham will host two inter-club T20 matches when the Spicers Sports Ground bar will be open for the first time.

They will then travel to Saffron Walden on Sunday for a friendly, with further friendly encounters scheduled for the following weekend versus Mildenhall (away) and Cambridge (home).

There had been some suggestions that matches may be reduced to either six-or-eight-a-side, but the ECB have since quashed those rumours.

“It is nice to know we have some dates to work towards now,” he added.

“At this stage we are normally playing twice at a weekend, once in the week and training, so it is going to take a little bit of time to get going.

“Everyone is the same though and the most important thing is to have some matches in the diary.

“Hopefully it will not be too different. I appreciate things need to be slightly different, but it cannot be too far removed from normal cricket."

Read more Cricket