Captain Dan Heath was always confident his Sawston & Babraham side had enough quality to survive their first season as a Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League outfit.

But with relegation now off the table as part of changes to the Covid-19 impacted 2020 campaign, Heath is keen to see the league’s newcomers make the most of that freedom – starting on Saturday away at Saffron Walden (11am).

A vote among the 12 top flight clubs has resulted in the division being split in half, with North and South groupings created. It provides teams with a total of 10 50-over matches, and the two teams that top the standings will have the opportunity to pit themselves against each in a play-off later in the year.

Crucially, demotion has been ruled out, meaning all clubs are safe in the knowledge they will remain top club tier outfits in 2021.

From Sawston & Babraham’s perspective, they can now fully adapt to a higher level without any prospect of looking nervously over their shoulder.

Heath said: “The format suits us. Some of the lads have not played Minor Counties or EAPL cricket before, but we’ve all played lots of 50-over games down the years.

“I was confident we would not get relegated, but now we know that’s a definite, there is no pressure.

“We can experience the level, get to know our weak areas and become more savvy to the standard. All of that should put us in good stead for next year.

“There are no real goals. It’s a cliché, but it is very much about taking one game at a time and seeing where we go from there.”

Sawston & Babraham have been placed in the South Group alongside some well established Premier League sides – including the champions of the last three years, Sudbury and Frinton-on-Sea.

On the one hand it could be a daunting prospect, but Heath is relishing the chance of going up against the best.

“Both groups are hard, there are fantastic teams in each of them,” he said.

“But that is why we wanted to play at this level, to test ourselves against them.

“We welcome it and it will be great to see exactly where we are.

“Frinton and Sudbury are hugely established. The names on their team sheets will read like a who’s who of Premier League cricket, but I would much rather have it this way.”

In terms of recruitment, George Darlow has come in from Ampthill Town, with the left-arm spinner having previously represented Minor Counties’ side Bedfordshire in all three formats.

Travel restrictions have prevented Australian batsman Matt Hague from returning, but his absence has been off-set by the arrival of opener Michael Cafferkey from Ramsey.

“It is a blow because Matt has been fantastic for us in recent years but Michael is a fantastic replacement,” said Heath.

“Ramsey are not playing this season so it made sense for us and for him. He’s well established as a top-order batsman and has always seemed to score runs against us.

“His experience going into a new league will be ideal.”

* Sawston & Babraham lost by 87 runs to fellow Premier League side Mildenhall in a friendly at Wamil Way on Saturday.

