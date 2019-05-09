Dan Heath says Sawston & Babraham go into their Royal London Club Championship second-round clash with Cambridge as underdogs, writes Alex Moss.

Waqas Hussain will miss Sawston’s clash with Cambridge Picture: David Johnson

The Whiting & Partners Division 1 leaders are playing in the national competition for the first time in their history, and impressed in the first round with a 42-run win away at higher-league Peterborough Town a fortnight ago.

The reward for that victory is a tasty-looking home tie with another Premier League side, Cambridge, at the Spicers Sports Ground this Sunday (1pm).

“We’ll be the underdogs as we play a league below, but there’s no pressure on us,” captain Heath said.

“It’s going to be a great occasion. Cambridge are a club in the area which everyone looks up to. They’ve had so much success over the years, so it’s a great opportunity for us to play them in a competition like this.”

Sawston will be without opener Waqas Hussain, who top scored with 59 in the win against Peterborough, and is on duty for Cambridgeshire’s Twenty20 side, but Ben Clilverd, captain of the club’s Sunday friendly team, confirmed young bowler James Van De Peer will take his place.

A century from Waqas Hussain helped Sawston & Babraham to back-to-back wins to start their Whiting & Partners Division 1 campaign at the weekend.

After opening their 2019 season with a six-wicket win against Ramsey to take an early lead at the top of the table, the table toppers won by 179 runs away at Thriplow on Saturday.

Hussain starred with the bat, scoring 133, from just 81 balls, Tim Moses scored 54, and Ben Clilverd had an unbeaten knock of 44 as the visitors finished on 328-7.

Clilverd (4-22) was the pick of the bowlers for Sawston, while Callum Guest (2-10) and Matthew Hague (2-22) also took two wickets apiece to dismiss the hosts all out for 149.

Sawston host Ramsey at the Spicers Sports Ground on Saturday (12.30pm).

Elsewhere, Abington were one of several sides to see their fixtures at the weekend fall foul of the weather, as their home clash with March Town II, in CCA Senior League Division 1, was abandoned.

Harry Franklin (3-17) helped restrict March to 159-9, with Abington sitting at 42-2 after 10 overs before the rain intervened.

In Division 2, Horseheath (186-7) saw their opening-game trip to Cherry Hinton (219-8) abandoned due to bad light. Matthew Morley (63 not out) scored an unbeaten half century in Horseheath’s run chase.

Mark Liles' unbeaten knock of 52 could not prevent Linton Village (174) from starting their Junior League 1 South campaign with a 59-run defeat at Great Chishill (233-6). Whittlesford (136) also opened with a defeat, losing by seven wickets at home to Wilbrahams (140-3).

Neil Winter (57) top scored for Helions Bumpstead (211-9) in their 10-run home defeat in Junior League 2 South to Rickling Ramblers (221).