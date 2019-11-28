Sawston & Babraham Cricket Club captain Dan Heath has said that ‘believe it or not’ they are already busy preparing for their first ever season in the East Anglian Premier League in 2020.

The Cambs & Hunts Premier League winners have brought in George Darlow from Ampthill Cricket Club, while also retaining all of last season’s squad. Darlow, a left-arm spinner and lower order batsman, has played for Minor Counties’ side Bedfordshire in all three formats.

Heath said: “It’s all systems go believe it or not, even though it’s only November, there’s a lot going on right now as we build obviously to the start of the season and pre-season will begin after Christmas.

Histon v Sawston & Babraham cricket, Sawston batting, green helmet Matthew Hague with Callum Guest blue helmet, keeping wicket Ed Hyde, bowling Cheetan Chaukan. Picture: Keith Heppell. (22606426)

“Everyone’s really really excited. We’ve managed to retain all of our players, so that was an achievement in itself to retain the fantastic squad we had last season.

“It’s a very talented squad and a very hungry squad – to keep them is a massive achievement.”

Heath added they have organised four fixtures for pre-season, which will include a two game tour to Nottingham.

* Meanwhile, Callum Guest has been named by Cambridgeshire as the county’s new white-ball captain for the 2020 season.

Guest has played 33 times for Cambridgeshire in the various formats of Minor Counties Cricket across three seasons from 2017, which has been revamped as the National Counties Cricket Association for 2020.

He played six Twenty20 fixtures in 2019, averaging 38 runs per game. He also bowled nine overs in T20 county cricket, taking two wickets.

