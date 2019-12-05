Haverhill Borough have a score to settle in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, according to their manager, with tomorrow night’s home clash a chance to get revenge for a ‘frustrating’ defeat in the reverse fixture.

Guy Habbin’s men will host Needham Market Reserves on The New Croft’s grass pitch on Friday (7.45pm), keen to record back-to-back wins for just the second time this season, while also overturning the 3-2 loss in the league on August 10.

It is a result that particularly jars in the memory for Habbin, with the side having been 2-0 up in the first half before conceding two goals in the final 10 minutes to gift three points to their hosts.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Mulbarton Wanderers ..Pictured: Tom Thulborn. The young forward scored his maiden hat-trick on Saturday (Picture: Mecha Morton)

Borough beat basement side Wisbech St Mary 3-1 on Saturday, with a maiden hat-trick for forward Tom Thulborn – to leave the team in a good place ahead of the visit from one of the league’s five reserve teams.

Habbin said: “We played really well at Wisbech in that second half, and deserved the win with the performance.

“It was a first hat-trick for Tom for the club, he was excellent. He will just run and run for you all day and that drives the rest of the team on to do the same.

“We have Dan (Gleeson) back and he and Rory (Bone) are building a good partnership in midfield. We’re feeling positive and will carry on working hard to prepare.

“The squad are resilient, even when things haven’t gone our way our heads haven’t dropped and we’ve continued training well in the week, so we will be focused for the Needham game like always.

“We remember our last meeting, we were 2-0 up and somehow lost with late goals – we are frustrated to have conceded two goals in the last 10 minutes and we want to put that right on Friday.”

He added that the team were just ‘really looking forward’ to getting back on the pitch, following two wins from their last four.

“We’ve lost to them already,” Habbin said, “but I think we are in a much better place than when we played them – and our mentality is much stronger.

“We go into the game with some wins and we’re just really looking forward to it – it’s just another challenge really.”

He said it was hard to know when it was best to play reserve academy sides like Needham, predominantly made up of youth players.

“They train more so are fitter but they’re also younger and get more mentally fatigued,” he said. “I’m never really sure when it’s best to play reserve academy teams, early or late in the season.”

