Season going to plan for title hopefuls

Kershaw Premier Cup final between Linton Granta and West Wratting at Newmarket Town.

Linton Granta have moved into second place in the Kershaw Premier league after a 3-0 away victory over Eaton Socon on Saturday.

Matthew Crawley netted a brace with Chris McNicholas rounding off a solid victory for the side, while ‘keeper Collin Morrice kept a clean sheet.

The team – who targeted the league title this campaign after finishing a promising fourth last season – have a game in hand over leaders Fulbourn Institute.

But they will have to wait a fortnight to play that match, with the Kershaw Premier League Knockout Cup getting under way this weekend.

Linton are the reigning cup champions, having beaten the reigning league champions West Wratting by a comfortable 3-0 in the final, as they inflicted one of only a few losses suffered by Michael Bavester’s men last term.

They will be away to Foxton on Saturday (2pm) in Round One of the competition.

l West Wratting, meanwhile, will be away to Hemingfords United in the first round (3pm).

But they will go into the fixture on the back of a 4-3 loss away to Ely City Reserves on Saturday.

Despite a brace from Danny Hill and a further goal from Callum Harrison, West Wratting were pipped to the three points in the seven-goal thriller.

It was the return league fixture, which saw the clubs win their respective home matches. West Wratts early form has been a far cry from last season’s, with side having won only three of their opening eight league games.