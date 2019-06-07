Linton drag racer Collin Morrice lies in second position in the Super Pro ET category of the 2019 SPRC National Drag Racing Championships after the FIA/FIM Main Event at Santa Pod Raceway.

The 29-year-old is chasing an inaugural national title in the drag racing tournament, having narrowly lost out in the final round of last year’s competition.

He is competing in both the Jon Morton Super Gas Shootout and the Accelerate for a Cause & and a Cure/PWRD UK Super Pro ET and also lies in second place in the Super Gas, but said he is prioritising the latter class this year.

Collin Morrice - round 1 of the 2019 National Drag Racing Championships at Santa Pod. Picture: Eurodragster.com (must credit) (11661407)

And he is on course for a good finish, lying just 110 points off current class leader Brad Jackson at the halfway point of the season despite having struggled with engine issues in two of the opening three rounds, including this weekend.

Morrice said ‘oiling issues’ meant they had to ‘nurse the car through the elimination rounds’ at round three – which doubled up as a round of the European Drag Racing Championships – but did well to reach the semi-finals and pick up crucial championship points.

He lost in the second round of the Super Gas class, but said it was ‘just nice’ to progress past qualifying in this class.

He added that the three week break to round four, the Summer Nationals on June 22/23, was ‘needed’ to ‘get the engine happy again’.