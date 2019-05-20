Haverhill Rovers have announced that Dario Seminerio has followed Stuart Wardley in resigning as joint-managers of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club

Wardley revealed his decision to step down on Twitter on Friday, and Seminerio has followed suit after a 'meeting with the football club'.

Haverhill Rovers released a statement on their website to confirm his departure.

Former Haverhill Rovers joint-managers Stuart Wardley (left) and Dario Seminerio (right). Picture: Haverhill Rovers FC

It said: "Following a meeting with the football club it became apparent that due to Dario's ongoing work commitments with Cambridge United it was going to be too much of a challenge logistically for Dario to continue in the role with the first team.

"Dario will continue to assist the youth set up at the football club where possible.

"Everyone at Haverhill Rovers FC would like to thank Dario for his time, effort, commitment and professionalism over the past few seasons."

The management duo had been appointed to the club's helm in mid-February, after Marc Abbott was recruited by higher-league St Neots Town, and the club had 'hoped' to see the pair continue into next season.

It is not yet known if the club have a replacement in mind.

