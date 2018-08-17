In December 2016 the world was a very different place. Bob Dylan had just won a Nobel Prize, Donald Trump had just been appointed president and West Wratting lost a home game.

That has not happened again until last night. Yes, you read that correctly. Twenty months on and the Kershaw Premier defending champions were finally beaten on their own patch, as Rod Gaffan and his Foxton centurions breached the walls and ran riot in a 5-1 victory.

Ex-Ely City man and Cambridge Invitational Cup Winner Josh Sewell scored twice in the rout that will surely send shockwaves across the league.

It would be harsh to suggest anything on the basis of one result, and Michael Bavester now faces the task of rebuilding the same level of momentum that his men had as they romped to a maiden title success in the spring.

That has not been the only eyebrow-raising result of course. Lakenheath – with a host of former Haverhill players – turned into the Barcelona of Suffolk on Saturday afternoon, bringing swagger, panache and plenty of goals as Step 6 football came to The Pit for the first time, taking an impressive 10-1 win.

And of course, there was the small matter of the fourth Haverhill derby. We have to compliment both sides on creating a wonderful atmosphere.

Haverhill Rovers won comfortably in the end, with the skills and trickery of Prince Mutswunguma a highlight as a new look Borough side struggled to establish themselves on the game.

Marc Abbott’s side played good football, with Perry Moody and Martyn Farrant commanding at the back, but rarely looked troubled.

It was immensely pleasing to see so many young faces at The New Croft enjoying the match; hopefully this game should be a watershed moment for football in the town and usher in a positive era after a fraught year or so.

Haverhill Borough will now look to kick-start their league campaign, having been interrupted by the cup match and the postponement of the first fixture, and with the quality of both Phillips brothers retained alongside Cameron Watson, there is a real platform to build on.

The County League continues tonight and we will bring you all the main talking points next week.