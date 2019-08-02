Haverhill saw their home game against Maldon cancelled without a ball being bowled on Saturday in Division One of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship.

It was set to be a mid-table encounter with an opportunity for Haverhill (7th) to reclaim sixth position from their visitors but persistent, heavy rain caused the match to be called off, with both teams awarded just six points.

Haverhill are preparing to travel to Worlington (5th) and will take to the pitch on Saturday (1pm) having waited two weeks for a chance to set the record straight after falling to defeat in their last league outing.

CRICKET - Haverhill (Bowling/Fielding) v Lakenheath (Batting) ..Pictured: Haverhill celebrate taking a wicket...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (14503555)

A victory on Saturday could see them leapfrog both Maldon (6th) and Worly into fifth position, with the three sides within 12 points of each other with seven fixtures remaining.

A gap of 30 points has opened up to eighth position while a gap of 21 points separates fourth from fifth in the division, leaving Haverhill locked in a tight contest for fifth.

And, with Worly’s game at the weekend also cancelled for rain, stakes remain high for the weekend’s action. Maldon will host Woolpit (9th) on Saturday.

Worlington inflicted one of Haverhill’s six league defeats this season when they met in a high-scoring reverse fixture at Manor Road on May 18.

Haverhill (253-9) lost to Worlington (302-5) by 49 runs. The home team benefitted from an extras column of 36, aided by 71 off Adam Dellar, Raj Singh (44) and captain Anthony Phillips (41) as they chased Worly’s 302-5 target.

They ultimately ran out of time as Worlington took the winning league points.

In recent weeks, Haverhill have struggled with the bat, only once surpassing the 200-run mark in an innings since and will be keen to return to batting form.

Their bowlers, on the other hand, have been in better form.

* In Division Three, Haverhill II’s away trip to basement side Ipswich & East Suffolk was called off due to rain.

They will host Stowmarket on Saturday (1pm).

* In Division Nine West, Haverhill III’s visit from Elveden was also cancelled due to the weather.

They will travel to Stradbroke on Saturday (1pm).