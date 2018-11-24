Haverhill Running Club chair Karen Martin said she is ‘so proud’ of the club’s second spot in the 2018 Suffolk Grand Prix.

It is a 10-race event for running clubs in the county, which ran between February and October this year, and saw 20 local clubs fight it out. The top five men and top five women from each club scored, with the best eight scores from the 10 races to count.

The club went into the final two events – the Hadleigh 5/10 – on Sunday chasing the top spot in the team, men’s and women’s categories, an incredible achievement for a club with few resources.

And they gave it their all in pursuit of the titles, with Kirsty Millard finishing first in the women’s 5k race in a time close to her personal best while Westley Walker finished fourth overall, and first in the MV40 category. Jamie Randall was second in MV50 and ninth overall.

Mary Ann Tuli finished first in the Hadleigh 10 in the FV45 category with Mark White second in MV45 in a PB time and Joan Nevin second in FV65.

They fell narrowly short but Karen said: “I am so proud of our club. This year we have really seen some good talent coming through.

“Kirsty has gone from strength to strength and, having known her since she first started running seven or eight years ago, she’s doing fantastically well and just keeps smashing her PBs.

“It’s so nice to see HRC clear the board like that! I’m not sure whether we have finished higher in the league before but to be in second place makes me incredibly proud.

“I feel that it is definitely a mark of the effort that goes into the club to provide high quality training whilst keeping the feel of a small local club that really cares about its members.”