Haverhill rugby captain Zac Evans said he is ‘delighted’ to lead the team to the semi-finals of the Cambridgeshire Junior Plate and the chance for the team to claim ‘some silverware this season’.

The Eastern Counties Greene King 2 West side overcame divisional rivals Cantabrigian III on the road by a huge 45-17 margin on Saturday to reach the last four of the junior cup for the second consecutive season.

They progressed into the last eight after falling to a 17-5 home loss to Ely II in the corresponding Junior Cup on October 12.

Haverhill have followed the same route as last season, where they fell to a heavy 40-10 loss to Eastern Counties 3 South side Bury St Edmunds IV last year, a side that also remain in this season’s competition.

But, although they could once more be drawn against them in the semi-finals, Evans believes his side have demonstrated vast improvements in recent outings to bode well ahead of the next round.

He said: “We did very well, I’m absolutely delighted by the performance and, of course, the result.

“It was our third away game in a row (in all competitions) and we’ve won two and lost one – that’s a lot better than our away form has been and our numbers have been well up, which makes a big difference.

“I have to admit to being a little bit concerned after the Mildenhall loss that things would drop, and the buzz would be lost but it seems to have gone the other way.

“It was a top win for us, we are seeing the cup games as big for us, we want some silverware this season.

“It’s nice to get something to show for the season, and something to put in the trophy cupboard so that is a big push for us.

“We are waiting to hear who we will face in the semi-finals but we think we can beat whoever it is after that performance, they are all teams we have beaten before.

“We have to be careful, no team should be taken lightly but we would look forward to a chance to set the record straight against Bury if we got them.”

Haverhill return to league action this Saturday, away to St Neots II (2.30pm), a side they beat 56-10 in the reverse fixture on the opening day of the season.

Evans said: “It’s our furthest away game but I already had enough players committed last weekend which is great. We are quietly confident, but we know we have to put in the effort and we have to make sure we are switched on.”

