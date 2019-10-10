Haverhill Cricket Club vice-chairman Greg Street said it has been ‘wonderful’ to watch Chris Silverwood’s coaching career progress all the way to the England top job in the time since he played for the club.

Silverwood was revealed as England Men’s new head coach on Tuesday, replacing Trevor Bayliss, who stepped down at the end of the summer.

The 44-year-old Yorkshireman played for Haverhill in the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship after moving to Withersfield, where he continues to live, and helped them win promotion to Division One for the first time in their history in 2010.

Cricket - Haverhill V Mistley.Chris Silverwood bowling for Haverhill.. (18744384)

He remains a regular visitor to the club and is often on hand to award youth prizes at the end of the season.

Street said: “It’s a real testament to him that he didn’t think twice about joining his local, amateur club and getting involved as well.

“He played for the first team for the best part of two years; he finished his playing career with us and took his coaching badges while here too.

“It’s been wonderful to watch his progress and we just wish him the best in the role. I have got no doubt he will give his all.”

Silverwood played six Tests and seven ODIs for England between 1996 and 2002, but it was on the domestic circuit that the seamer earned his stripes both as a player and coach.

He spent 13 years in his native Yorkshire, before finishing his county career with three seasons at Middlesex. In that time, he took 577 first-class wickets at just under 28 runs-a-piece.

Following his retirement, Silverwood joined the coaching staff at Essex in 2010.

Street said: “He moved into the area when he was playing for Middlesex and then came and joined the club a few years later (2009) as he recovered from injury.

“He was keen to see commitment from the team, that was the proviso, he’s definitely a winner.

“But it also shows the club can be a good stepping stone for anyone, you can play here and go on to be an England player or coach.”

Silverwood was appointed head coach ahead of the 2016 season, promptly leading them to promotion that same season and then on to the County Championship title the following year. His legacy was still evident this year when Essex won the double of the Specsavers County Championship and the T20 Vitality Blast.

At the end of 2017, he accepted the full-time position as England’s Fast Bowling Coach, working with the team throughout the last two seasons, which included a home Test series victory against India in 2018 and the ultimate accolade of this summer’s ICC World Cup win.

“I vaguely remember that he was not considered the favourite for the Essex job and there were questions about his experience,” Street said.

“Not dissimilar to this really, but he was considered a success there and I’m sure will work hard to be a success with England too.

“He’s been a fantastic asset to us, and we just feel really lucky to be able to say England’s head coach knows our club. We’re very lucky to have him about.”

Speaking about his appointment, Silverwood said: “I am thrilled and honoured to be appointed England head coach. I aim to continue the great work that has been done over the past five years.”