Adam Hunt knows Haverhill and District are likely to be playing catch up in the title race heading into 2019.

CUP DEFEAT: Match action from Haverhill and District’s 36-5 defeat at home to Shelford IV in the preliminary round of the Cambridgeshire Junior Cup on Saturday

Haverhill are scheduled to host Wisbech II in Eastern Counties Greene King League Two West this Saturday (2pm), but the fixture is in doubt.

A shortage of referees in the RFU means the clash could be postponed, which would leave Haverhill without a game for the rest of the year.

A home encounter with Shelford V on January 5 is currently their next scheduled fixture after this weekend, which means the likes of St Ives II, Shelford IV and Mildenhall Red Lodge could leapfrog Haverhill in the table before they return to action in the new year.

“We’re top of the league right now, but we might drop a few places before we play Shelford after Christmas,” the Haverhill captain said.

“We’ll still have a few games in hand on whoever goes above us, so we’ll still be in contention for that top spot.

“We’ll just have to see where we are after the break.

“We’ll still be training, and then we’ve got to play Shelford V and then Shelford IV in our first two games when we come back.”

Haverhill switched their focus away from the league last Saturday, as they hosted Shelford IV in the preliminary round of the Cambridgeshire Junior Cup.

Hunt scored a try in the opening five minutes to give the hosts an early 5-0 lead, but a strong Shelford side responded with two tries of their own late in the first half to go 12-5 up at the break.

The visitors then ran in four more tries in the second half to complete a 36-5 win, and set up a quarter-final against Shelford V in January.

“We got off to a good start, but we knew we were up against a strong side,” Hunt said.

“Shelford’s seconds and thirds had no games, so they were able to strengthen the team we came up against and put 30 points past us.

“We had a good side out, but there was no flow to the game. We had that good start, but I didn’t feel the game flowed as we would have liked it to.”

A quirk to this weekend’s fixture at Castle Playing Fields sees Haverhill come up against the only unbeaten side left in Two West this season.

Wisbech have won their only league game played so far in 2018/19, a 27-19 win away at St Neots II way back on September 29.

“Wisbech have had four of their games postponed I think, so they are up for playing the game on Saturday,” Hunt said.

“Unfortunately, rugby is suffering at the moment with a lack of referees.

“Unless we get a referee sorted then we’ll probably see the game postponed.”

Hunt came off with five minutes to go in last weekend’s cup defeat with a tight groin, but is hoping to be fit for the weekend.

Meanwhile, centre Tom Davison is closing in on being available again after being out on the sidelines with injury and is targeting a January return.

l Elsewhere, Haverhill and District Women are due to host Woodbridge Amazons II in the Eastern Counties Women’s Merit League on Sunday.