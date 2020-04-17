Haverhill & District captain Zac Evans believes his side will not struggle at a higher level after their promotion was confirmed by the Eastern Counties Rugby Football Union.

At the season’s outset the Castle Playing Roads club thought they would have to top the Eastern Counties Greene King 2 West table to be elevated to a level higher.

But, as reported in last week’s Echo, the Eastern Counties followed through on their offer of a second promotion place, after the finalised table at the end of last week confirmed them as runners-up behind Mildenhall & Red Lodge.

Haverhill v Mildenhall - Haverhills Zac Evans.Pic - Richard Marsham. (33547492)

It came after the season had to be brought to an early finish due to the coronavirus outbreak with Haverhill having been well placed to challenge for the title still.

“I am absolutely over the moon,” said Evans after learning they will be playing in Eastern Counties 1 West next season.

“Winning would have been the best way to go about it but our target was not winning the league, it was to be promoted to the league above.

“So we set out what we wanted to achieve and we also followed through with our ambition of a creation of a second team.”

“Hats off to the boys as it has been an incredible season, even if it has ended quite strangely.

“We always had that game in hand and you never know what could have happened so it is a shame.”

Asked if he felt the current squad would be good enough for the higher level, he said: “Definitely, 100 per cent. One of our last games was against a team from the league above (Cantabrigian II friendly) and we won it convincingly.

“We have got a good side and I believe we can look at mid-table next season."

