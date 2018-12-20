Linton Granta may only have dropped seven points so far in their pursuit of the Kershaw Premier title this season, but manager Lee Miller still thinks his side are getting better.

The Step 7 manager said he will have a full squad at his disposal at home to league strugglers St Neots Town Reserves on Saturday (2pm) for perhaps the first time this season.

In their final game of 2018, he will have all his key players to choose from, as the club revel in the joy of being in the best form ‘for years’.

They have recorded 6-0 victories in their last two league outings, most recently overcoming Cambridge City Development on the road at the weekend.

The side have not conceded in three matches while scoring 15 unanswered goals, with only one league loss and two draws to their name from all 16 outings.

Kershaw Premier Cup final between Linton Granta (white) and West Wratting at Newmarket Town....Picture Mark Westley. (6077568)

“It’s a headache for me with selection now, but not an issue for the team,” he said. “We are really confident about Saturday, I would have to say, as recent performances have been top notch and we will have the strongest squad we have done this season.

“St Neots have found it hard this season (one win, one draw, 13 losses) while we are at the other end of things with some fantastic results.

“We’ve scored 15 goals in our last three games, which is just ridiculous, but the way we are playing at the moment, I wouldn’t be that shocked if we managed another big score. But obviously St Neots will be desperate to avoid that, we’re not taking it lightly at all.”

One of Miller’s biggest headaches this season has been up front, with both Simon Greathead and Andy Palmer vying for the same position on the field – despite sharing 30 goals between them. Miller has been unable to accommodate them both on the team sheet.

Kershaw Premier Cup final between Linton Granta (white) and West Wratting at Newmarket Town.. Andy Palmer, Dale Archer and Simon Greathead ..Picture Mark Westley. (6077422)

“I told Andy that if Simon took his chance on Saturday, he would hold on to the spot,” Miller added.

“And a hat-trick is taking a chance. But they’ve now scored a hat-trick each, in each of our 6-0 wins. It’s not easy to have to tell one or the other that they won’t start.

“But, at the moment, I like the balance I have in the squad and formation – I wouldn’t even look at going to a back three and having another player up front right now.

“Andy and Simon might have the goals, but the whole team has been playing incredibly and our defence has been fantastic. I don’t want to change what’s working.”

Goals came early for Linton on Saturday, as they scored five first-half goals in the ‘terrible’ weather conditions.

Greathead netted three, with a goal apiece for Luke Little, Lewis Russell and Dale Archer in his first game back from injury.

Kershaw Premier Cup final between Linton Granta (white) and West Wratting at Newmarket Town..Simon Greathead scores for Linton..Picture Mark Westley. (6077091)

Miller said the team’s reaction to Archer’s goal on Saturday epitomised the spirit and camaraderie in the dressing room.

“It’s been such a frustrating season for him with injuries; he’s only played three times,” he said. “He came on as a sub and scored minutes later, an incredible goal. And the team went nuts for him, it was so great to see them so pleased. It’s mad to be 11 points clear at Christmas, I never imagined we’d be in such a strong place.”