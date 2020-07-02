‘Progress has been made but there is still plenty of work to be done’ – that is the message from Linton Granta’s Marcus Kamutero with regards to racism, both in society and football.

With the Black Lives Matter movement currently front and centre across the globe, Kamutero recently spoke out on video about his experience of racism since coming to England from Zimbabwe in 2004.

In it, the 26-year-old recalled one incident during a game against Great Shelford when an opposition player asked Kamutero ‘if he was going to get his mates to stab him’.

The midfielder, who helped Linton’s reserve side earn promotion in 2018/19, also revealed he had been the victim of racial abuse from spectators on more than one occasion.

Former Haverhill Rovers winger Kelvin Enaro recently explained to the Echo why he had been reluctant to speak out over the years, with the Nigerian citing a lack of belief from others in what he would have to say.

Kamutero understands that reservation, but following the support he received from his Granta team-mates, he feels vindicated in going public.

“Receiving racist abuse affects you as a person. The longer you leave it buried, the more it eats you up,” he said. “You start to devalue yourself as a human being and question so much.

“I opened up for a number of reasons, but one of those is because there is so much more attention on the matter than in the past.

“And I have had a lot of support from friends and team-mates since doing the video. Everyone has rallied together and in previous teams, that solitary has not been there.

“People are starting to listen – not many wanted to listen in the past.”

The truth is, while it is important to see things such as Premier League footballers taking a knee before kick off, it is still just the surface that is being scratched – there is still a long way to go.

For big alterations to be made, Kamutero is adamant the spotlight must continue to shine brightly.

“The momentum has to continue to see some changes,” he added.

“There has been a lot of jumping on the campaign bandwagon in the past.

“It is all right saying ‘Black Lives Matter’ for a few months and then moving on, but I am a black man for the rest of my life.

“The fight for equality – be that racism, sexism, LGBTQ – has to continue for the rest of our lives.”

And what role can non-league football play, particularly when more than two million people are said to play the game at grassroots level in the United Kingdom each weekend?

Kamutero has been disappointed by the lack of exposure, and feels the more clubs that speak out, the better the chance of things improving.

“It has been a bit of a shock that more has not been put out there by non-league clubs,” he said.

“A lot of the speaking up recently has been done by the Premier League and professional teams.

“Football is an all inclusive game and we should be sending out the message that we are trying to eradicate racism at all levels.

“I appreciate non-league does not have the pull, the power or the finances of the Premier League, but they can still recognise what is happening on their social media.

“They don’t have to do it every day, it is just a case of letting people know this isn’t right. If they do, people may start to understand it better – that is the best thing we can do.”

