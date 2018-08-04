Squeeze positive ahead of new season

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND: Haverhill Echo football columnist and social media football guru Squeeze Football

It’s that time of year again – football is back. Although it never really went away thanks to 11 men, three lions and a song that took us all back…

After a fairly fraught ending to last year, thanks mostly to off-the-field events, the new season gives our clubs a chance to look ahead to a hopefully much brighter future.

Whilst widely (and very harshly) tipped to suffer another relegation battle this season, a number of shrewd signings for Rovers, particularly Mark Lovell and the returning Perry Moody, makes Squeeze think Marc Abbott’s men will be able to breathe a lot easer in the gaffer’s first full campaign.

And on the blue side of The New Croft at Borough, it is all change, but we must first pay tribute to the departing Anthony Choat, Cody Frazier and David Hardwick – manager, assistant manager and chairman respectively – who played such an instrumental part in Borough’s success.

It was a disappointing end to a brilliant couple of seasons which brought a natural end to their reigns, with each man feeling emotionally exhausted after a difficult few months.

Stepping into the breach is Scott Hiskey, a man highly regarded by the players, who now has the job of bringing together what is left of a talented squad and re-invigorating it.

Among those staying on are Ryan and Casey Phillips, Cameron Watson and derby hero Ash Botten.

Joining Borough at Step 6 for the first time are Lakenheath, under the stewardship of a familiar face in Ben Cowling, who has perhaps made the shrewdest of signings of the triumvirate of Thurlow Nunn clubs. Kelvin Enaro, Ryan Weaver, Sam Hawley and Matt Hayden need no introducing in this part of the world and will be part of a squad looking to make a real impact in their maiden season at this level.

Whilst it is difficult to predict anything much in the County League given allocations have just come out and we are still waiting on fixtures, Squeeze expects Linton to build on a strong finish to last season in the Kershaw Premier, with Nick Wilderspin a strong addition from Newmarket Town.

West Wratting will hope not to become victims of their own success, but having already lost Lovell and Martyn Farrant to Haverhill Rovers as well as Blake Kicks to Newmarket Town, and with Callum Harrison supposedly on various radars, it will be interesting to see how Michael Bavester’s men open the season, particularly after a stinging 3-0 defeat to CUP last night in the semi-finals of the Terry Wilson Memorial Trophy.

Sawston United, unfortunately, will not be taking up their place in Senior A having been relegated, with the club only able to field one team who will be in 2A. And a brief word on Saffron Walden, who have made two impressive signings in Lee Sawyer and the returning Craig Calver, as they aim to make it a short stay in the Essex Senior League.

We are delighted to be back with the Haverhill Echo this season and look forward to sharing the journey with you.