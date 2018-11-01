As much as we love doing what we do – with the opportunities it provides us and the exposure we are able to give the game locally – it is with a heavy heart when we have to sporadically say farewell to managers.

This was the case again at the weekend as Scott Hiskey left his position at Haverhill Borough due to other commitments affecting his ability to do the job, he felt, to his fullest.

Scott inherited as difficult a job as he could have in local football; a club shorn of its management team, its talismanic chairman and various players, and cast adrift back into the league from whence it had emerged so spectacularly the year before.

It wasn’t even a case of flying too close to the sun; Borough had more than held their own and, in other circumstances, this season should have seen that group continue to progress and perhaps even overtake Rovers.

However, this was not the case for Scott and, coming from Essex into a newly-formed and congested mish mash of a league, was always going to be difficult.

There has been significant promise – and players like Cameron Watson and Rafa Wozniak are as good as any at Step 6 – but ultimately it was always going to take time to level out.

What happens now? Well somebody else steps into the breach, with an equally difficult job spec.

The new man – or men – face having to pick the players up again, with their own ideas, perhaps fresh blood, for the fourth time in just over a year.

In a league where Lakenheath have emerged and blazed a trail, with Rovers now having consolidated fantastically and looking to push towards the top 10, with Linton and West Wratting competing in the league below, it will not be an easy task.

But Borough have done it before and, if last season shows anything, they can do it again.

Rovers then. As we have said before, this team has real potential but, understandably with a manager in a first full season and a team coming together, there will be inconsistency.

However, a victory over Ely City last night underlined the promise of the team from the red half of the New Croft.

And Linton’s continued form has seen them rise to the very top of the Kershaw, having seen off and leapfrogged Fulbourn at the weekend, impressively so.

Could Lee Miller’s name be in the frame for Borough? Probably not, having spoken to him previously.

He remains committed to Granta, who are moving themselves into the position of favourites for the title, and remain in the Cambs Invitational Cup, all the while batting off persistent seven-dayers for the likes of Andy Palmer, Simon Greathead and Nick Wilderspin.

Wratting remain mid-table, with a renewed title push looking increasingly unlikely. And we are pleased to report on a week with no major refereeing issues at last.