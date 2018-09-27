Standard has been set with run in FA Cup

Haverhill Rovers v Wivenhoe - Paul Miles.Pic - Richard Marsham. (4373269)

Assistant manager Paul Miles has urged his Haverhill Rovers side to take the good feeling from their recent FA Cup run into their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division programme.

Rovers advanced through three rounds of this year’s competition before Saturday’s 6-0 defeat at the hands of Leatherhead, who ply their trade two leagues higher in the Bostik League Premier Division.

However, rather than dwell on that hefty loss, Miles has encouraged the players to use the momentum generated from the cup run to their advantage, starting with Saturday’s home clash against league-leading Stowmarket Town (3pm).

“The run we had has shown what a good team we can be,” he said.

“Since Marc (Abbott, player-manager) came in we have made a lot of progress, and I believe we can get even better.

“The type of football we have played on the cup run has shown what we are trying to do here.

“It is a tough league and Saturday’s game will be one of the toughest.

“But, if we play how we have in the cup, we have a good chance of beating any team in the league.”