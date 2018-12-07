Linton Granta have continued their steady march towards a Kershaw Premier title, with a comfortable clean sheet win at home to Foxton.

Lee Miller’s team beat Foxton 3-0 on Saturday to see the Step 7 club return 11 victories from their 14 outings this season, with just one league loss to their name so far.

Goals came from Luke Little, Chris Palmer and Lewis Russell as the club extended their scoring list to 13 players.

They have maintained a six-point gap over second-placed Fulbourn Institute and have a chance to stretch that gap even further with the side hosting their rivals on Saturday (2pm).

FOOTBALL - West Wratting v Linton Granta..Pictured: Linton Manager....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (5789032)

It is the reverse fixture of this season, with Linton having returned from Fulbourn victorious for the first time in eight seasons of trying.

And they will hope to make it two from two this weekend, as they welcome the team challenging at the top of the league.

But, with Fulbourn having played 15 fixtures, the threat may yet prove to come from third-placed Great Shelford, who are 10 points adrift of Linton but have two games in hand.

Meanwhile, reigning champions West Wratting will return to league action on Saturday away to Brampton (2pm), having been without a fixture during last weekend.

In the Kershaw Senior A, Whittlesford United lie in fifth after nine fixtures, but have at least a game in hand over all the teams above them.

They beat Cottenham United 4-0 in their last outing on Saturday, despite Peter Dockerill being sent off in the 38th minute.

They are away to Over Sports on Saturday (2pm).

Hundon also returned to winning league form on Saturday, with a 4-1 victory away to Girton United – to record their third win of the season to leave them in 10th position.

They are again away on Saturday, to ninth-placed Soham United (2pm).