Success for Haverhill runners ahead of Kevin Henry series

Recent success has left Haverhill Running Club (HRC) in good stead ahead of the start of the Kevin Henry League this week.

The event, beginning on Thursday, sees six local clubs compete against each other. HRC finished joint second overall last year, and chairperson Karen Martin is optimistic about the club’s chances in this year’s event.

“Last year we came joint second. Our boys kept us up with great results and finished second, with our ladies finishing fifth”, she said.

Teams receive one point for every member that completes the event, and Martin is aware of the importance of strength in numbers.

“It was our amazing turnout in numbers that got us our position last year, and I’m hoping this year with a strong ladies’ and men’s team we have a good chance of another high position.

John Nevin, Karen Martin and Ross Arnold with their medals from the Bungay Festival of Running (8655532)

“We may even dare to finish first,” she added.

The first instalment of the six-race competition is this Thursday, April 18, at Impington, home of Cambridge Triathlon Club. Haverhill will host the penultimate race, on August 1.

Elsewhere on the circuit, Haverhill enjoyed some success at the Bungay Festival of Running. The Festival, hosted by the Bungay Black Dog Running Club, is the second fixture in the Suffolk Grand Prix. The club had eleven runners in the 10K, whilst Karen Martin came first in the FS age category, finishing as the fourth fastest woman.

Also at Bungay, Shirley Foster came first in the FV50 in her 77th marathon.

On the South Coast, Theresa Jones ran the Brighton Marathon in a respectable time of four hours and fifty-two minutes.

There was also silverware for Haverhill members at the Suffolk Winter League presentation evening.

Sirkka Love collected her trophy for winning the female over 60s category, whilst Sue Turley and Ben Phillips were presented with third place in the female over 55s and male U13 categories respectively.