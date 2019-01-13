Haverhill Running Club’s women’s team finished fifth at the annual Suffolk Cross Country Championships at Culford School on Sunday.

This success, which saw great runs in all age categories for the club, demonstrated their increased strength from a year ago.

Chair Karen Martin is determined to develop the club even further – which grew by nearly 24 per cent last year to 261 members – having been elected for another year at December’s AGM.

And the team performance at the weekend backed this decision up, with Martin first finisher for the club in the senior women (classified as U40) in 13th place in the race won by U23 Team GB athlete Emily Moyes.

RUNNING - Suffolk Cross Country Championship..Pictured: St Edmund Pacers...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6337376)

Vashti MacDonald-Clir (15th) and Morgane Brugger (22nd) made up the rest of the team. The men’s team, of Peter Miller (14th), Steve Mason (20th), Anthony Bacon (32nd) and Craig Sisson (34th) came eighth. Both senior races were held over 10km.

Three HRC members boys competed in the U15 Boys race while Juliet Bigley was the sole HRC runner in the Girls U15 race. Meanwhile, Ben Phillips came third in the Boys U13 race in a great run for the youngster.

Martin said: “Overall membership grew which is fantastic and shows the growing popularity of running as well as our success.

“Last year we really focused on varied training to different abilities, from beginners to the more advanced athletes. I think we have successfully found a happy medium to support those who want to run for fun as well as those who want to develop at a competitive level.

“We also introduced a junior section for 12 and over, we have 17 junior members and we hope to develop this further by training more coaches so that we can open this up to bigger numbers and really embed juniors into our club.

“And we’re looking forward to the Kevin Henry Series; I’m excited to see the performances to come from the talent that is coming through the club as well as a large turnout from our committed club members that just love to run.

“We also have the Suffolk Grand Prix – a 10-race series – which we have every chance of success at, as well as our own in house championship series.

“2019 will be an exciting year for HRC, we have a strong committee who are committed to developing and supporting the club and, most importantly, we hope that members of our club will enjoy running regardless of their own individual goals and motivations.”