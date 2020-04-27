Suffolk FA has announced a potential funding package of more than £84,000 for clubs and leagues for the 2020/21 season.

This includes £40,000 being made available to clubs in immediate danger of ceasing because of financial reasons, following the 2019/20 season being cut short in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

A further £30,000 being made available to clubs on a short-term, interest-free loan basis in order to support them in their efforts to restart as soon as possible.

Phil Lawler, Suffolk FA chairman (34038591)

The package also includes discounts on personal accident insurance while entry fees to the Suffolk County Cup competitions will be frozen at the 2019/20 prices.

Suffolk FA chair Phil Lawler said: “This is a deeply worrying time and everyone’s priority is undoubtedly the safely and well-being of families, friends and colleagues.

“But clearly football plays an important role in people’s lives, whether that be as an administrator, match official, player, manager, coach, physio, spectator, employee, or any other of the numerous indispensable roles in the game.

“Football clubs have long been pillars of their communities, and that has been showcased by the amazing response from players and clubs across the county as fundraising and donations for national and local causes continue, and club resources are used to help those most in need locally. The response from Suffolk football to this pandemic has truly been heart-warming.

“We understand that this period may jeopardise the existence of clubs, especially those with significant overheads and liabilities. The government schemes have now begun to provide important financial assistance to complement local initiatives to secure futures, but with key summer fundraising events at best postponed or worst cancelled, for some the future remains concerning.

Peter Vardon (left) proudly displays his FA 50-Year Service Medal after being presented with it by Suffolk FA Chairman Phil Lawler (right) (34038553)

“Whether it be a single team club with no liabilities or a club with facilities and employees whose cashflow has stalled, the Suffolk FA Board is committed to ensuring that clubs survive this period and thrive on the other side.

“Like most organisations, Suffolk FA has incurred significant financial loss as a result of this period. We are a not-for-profit organisation, meaning that any surplus we do make is constantly reinvested to achieve our vision of A Thriving Local Game; however, we recognise that action must be taken now to ensure that our local game survives this period and recovers as quickly as possible.”

