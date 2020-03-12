Haverhill Running Club sent two members to represent Suffolk in the weekend’s UK CAU Inter-Counties Cross Country, one of the last major multi-terrain events of the winter.

Taking place at Prestwold Hall in Loughborough, Anna O’Hare braved the muddy, wet conditions to complete the 10km senior women’s event.

She finished in 57 minutes, 33 seconds to finish 219th – as the fifth fastest Suffolk runner home.

She was joined at the event by junior HRC member Ben Phillips, who helped Suffolk seal team victory in the U15 Boys event.

He ran the 4km distance in 17:07 to finish in 198th position, with the race won by Suffolk team-mate and recently crowned National U15 Cross Country champion Lewis Sullivan.

It is the second time the youngster has taken part in the Loughborough event, having competed in the U13 category for Suffolk last year.

Meanwhile, 18 adults and six juniors – including Phillips – competed in the delayed round of the Suffolk Winter League, hosted by the St Edmunds Pacers on March 1.

It was originally scheduled for February 16 but poor weather saw it postponed.

Although results have not yet been officially released, Sirkka Love has provisionally been announced as the winner of the F65 category (according to the club) – she has so far won the other three events of the calendar and looks poised to take victory once more.

Trevor Bunch finished 18th, Craig Sissons finished 28th and Ben Phillips, in the junior event, finished fifth.

But there were also seven adults and two juniors to then take on the hard, wet, muddy hill course at Bungay, in the latest round of the Winter League on Sunday.

The final event of the league will be hosted by Haverhill at the end of the month, on March 29, at Castle Manor School.

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Trevor Bunch at: secretary@haverhillrunningclub.com

Meanwhile, a large contingent of 62 runners also tackled the Cambridge Half on Sunday, with Bunch once more the pick as he brought the club home first in 1:24.00.

Cheryl Trundle came second in her FV65 age category with an ‘amazing’ time of 1:52.00.

Chair Steve Oglesby said: “There was a change of course this year that took in the grounds of Kings College.

“The sun came out and there were some great individual performances.”

Twelve HRC runners also made the long trip down to Seaton in Devon to take part in the Grizzly 2020, a gruelling 20 miles of beach, bogs, hills and mud.

Alison Austin was the first club member back in 5:21.00.

