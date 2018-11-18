Suffolk Winter League under way with Flyers

Haverhill Running Club sent a strong contingent to the first event of this season’s Suffolk Winter League.

The Framlingham Flyers hosted the first of the six cross country team races contested between the county’s various running clubs.

Haverhill RC are due to host the final event on March 24, with four other events taking place across the winter – the Haughley Park event, on January 20, is still provisional, however.

The race was good preparation for club members ahead of this weekend’s final round of the 2018 Suffolk Grand Prix at the Hadleigh 5/10 (11am) on Sunday.

RUNNING - Framlingham Flyers held the first of the Suffolk Winter League Race..Pictured: Haverhill Running Club....PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... .. (5340071)

Haverhill lie in a very strong position in all categories – the overall men’s, women’s and combined teams are in second place and within touching distance of leaders Felixstowe RRC in the team competition.

They trail the leaders by just 150 points in the combined, 64 points in the women’s event and 572 points in the men’s.

Kirsty Millard lies in third in the individual women’s event while Teresa Franklin is second in the FV50 age group, Sandra Hiscox first in FV55, Cheryl Trundle first in FV60 and Joan Nevin first in FV65 to put them in a very strong position to overcome Sudbury Joggers. It will be a harder task for the men if they are to catch Felixstowe – who lead both the men’s and combined categories – with the best eight scores of the 10 races counting.

The format sees the top five men and top five women from each club score across the 10 race series – which began in February – with 20 clubs taking part this year (with 17 clubs competing in the women’s competition).

A second place would be a great achievement for Haverhill, who have gone from strength to strength since it rebranded with a new committee and enthusiasm.

Although they lost star runner Michael Gilbert to a Cambridge club, it has only allowed other members to shine.