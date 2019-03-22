Haverhill & Hove Albion player Hamish Stewart said the whole club are ‘absolutely buzzing’ to have reached the Suffolk Sunday Trophy final next month.

The Treadfirst Sudbury & Haverhill District Sunday Football League side overcame reigning champions Bardwell Sports 3-2 in the semi-final held at Cornard United on Sunday to set-up a final against divisional rivals Lavenham.

It will be held on April 28 at Needham Market as part of this season’s Suffolk FA Super Sunday.

Stewart, who has taken on the manager role on a temporary basis this season alongside his role as the team’s goalkeeper, said: “It all started as a group of friends that wanted to play together, three years ago now.

Haverhill & Hove Albion ahead of their narrow 3-2 win in the Suffolk Sunday Trophy semi-final win over reigning champions Bardwell Sports. Picture: Contributed (7844735)

“We’ve won the Referee’s Shield (the league cup) a few times but never a competition like this.

“We were absolutely buzzing – we still are – about it to be honest.

“It was a really tight game against the reigning champions, which just added to the excitement – beating them made it that much better.

“Part of it is the confidence we’ve gained from beating them, if they could win it last year and we can beat them, it’s looking good for the final.”

He said Lavenham, who beat Hardy FC by a whopping 8-0 in the other semi-final, are not a daunting prospect in the final.

“We know them well,” he said. “We beat them, they beat us, it’s a back and forth rivalry which we enjoy, but aren’t scared of.

“So we’re definitely targeting that final, not just hoping it might go well for us, and we’re already looking at having our strongest team available to us.

“We’re friends playing together, that’s what Sunday football is all about, so any success we have comes with the added fun of being mates.

“We’re going to go into that final and give it everything we’ve got.”

They return to league action this Sunday, away to second-in-the league Cole Green (10.30am), hoping to build on their midtable sixth.

They lie 13 points off league leaders Lavenham, who have only lost once all season.