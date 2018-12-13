Supreme confidence reigning over title hopefuls in Linton

‘Outrageous, utterly outrageous’ was the assessment of Linton Granta manager Lee Miller of his side’s recent form.

The Kershaw Premier leaders extended their league lead to nine points on Saturday, as they blew apart the defences of their opposition with a 6-0 defeat of second-in-the-league Fulbourn Institute.

And with 13 goals to the team’s name, while conceding just one, from their last four league fixtures, Miller claimed his team are playing ‘some of the best football of the season’.

“Outrageous, it was utterly outrageous play from us to beat Fulbourn by that much,” he said.

Linton Granta v Cherry Hinton FC - No 9.Pic - Richard Marsham. (5899647)

“The boys were so good and it was some of the best football we’ve played this season, it really was us at our best.

“And what a time to do it, there aren’t many teams that do the double over a side like them, but we have this season.

“We even had a goal disallowed in the first few minutes, which at the time was frustrating but, with hindsight, wasn’t important.”

The game became a Palmer-brothers show, with Taz Chisango putting Linton a goal up before Andy (hat-trick) and Chris (brace) Palmer shared the remaining spoils in a scoring performance Miller described as ‘brilliant’.

Miller warned his side, however, that this Saturday’s trip to basement side Cambridge City Development (2pm), followed by a visit from second-from-bottom St Neots Town Reserves the following weekend, presented a ‘different challenge’ for his in-form team, against sides struggling for results.

“On paper, our final two games of the year look pretty good,” he said. “Against the two bottom clubs, you would expect us to bring back the points.

“But these are exactly the kind of games we are most at risk of slipping up in, if we don’t stay focused or become complacent. If you go into them expecting the result to go your way, then that’s when things can go wrong.

“Just because we’ve been at our best in the past few games doesn’t mean we will automatically play that way, or that our opposition will lie down and let us win, that’s not how it works.

“But let’s not pretend we don’t feel pretty good at the moment, we are seriously confident of our ability.

“Nine points is obviously good, but it’s not yet time to relax or think we have any breathing room as Great Shelford are 10 points behind but with two games in hand. That gap could disappear very quickly.”

But, with the league’s best goal difference of 28 – by quite some distance – everything appears to be going the right way for the Step 7 club in their pursuit of the league title.

Miller said Dale Archer may be on the bench this weekend as he returns from injury while Simon Greathead (13 goals) will be back in the side with Andy Palmer (14 goals) unavailable.

“Simon was out injured,” Miller said. “But he has been on the bench since returning – the past two weekends because he hasn’t been able to get back in the team.

“Our front three have done so well, I haven’t wanted to disrupt it.

“It’s madness, between them they have nearly 30 goals but, because everyone is playing so well, I can’t guarantee them a spot.”