Ryan Swallow has provided Haverhill Borough with a little something to cheer about in what is emerging as a tough league campaign, with the midfielder becoming the club’s longest serving player.

He captained the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side in his 200th appearance milestone on Saturday, unfortunately overseeing a 3-0 defeat at home to Great Yarmouth Town.

The 25-year-old – who will celebrate another milestone with his birthday on Friday – said it was a moment to be proud of, despite the disappointment of defeat.

FOOTBALL .Haverhill Borough v Great Yarmouth Town Ryan Swallow HaverhillPicture by Mark Westley. (19702648)

“It feels like an achievement in some respects,” Swallow, who first signed for the club in 2015/16, said.

“Especially being the first player to reach this milestone for the club I think.

“It’s obviously not the Premier League, but I think 200 appearances at any level is something to be proud of.”

FOOTBALL .Haverhill Borough v Great Yarmouth Town Stuart Kingham HaverhillPicture by Mark Westley. (19702645)

Borough went in goalless at the break against Yarmouth, before three second half goals took the wind and the points out of their sail.

“It was disappointing not to get anything out of Saturday’s game,” Swallow added, “and it did put a downer on the occasion – so hopefully we can turn our league form around and I’ll have something to smile about at the next milestone.”

It was Borough’s third consecutive defeat without finding the net; Borough have now shipped seven goals without reply and have exited all of the cup competitions as well as picking up just seven points from their 10 outings in the league so far.

But this Saturday’s trip to fellow league struggler Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves (3pm) – who sit a spot below in the table on goal difference alone – is an opportunity to get back on track, Swallow believes.

FOOTBALL .Haverhill Borough v Great Yarmouth Town Haverhill keeper Shay GriffithsPicture by Mark Westley. (19702643)

“It’s still relatively early days and there’s a lot of games left to play,” he said. “We’ve got a good bunch of players in the side and with Guy (Habbin) and Mark (Hammond)’s management, I’m sure our fortunes will change. We’re working hard to put it right.”

Swallow is one of only seven players remaining at the club from the 2017/18 season, when they were forcibly demoted from the Premier Division over ground grading issues; with captain Ryan Phillips, Ryan Kent, Lewis Lindsey, Lee Hurkett (coaching role), Rory Bone and Owen Boddey the only other players adding continuity from season to season.

FOOTBALL .Haverhill Borough v Great Yarmouth Town Matt Harris HaverhillPicture by Mark Westley. (19702647)

But, despite the well-publicised troubles the side have faced, Swallow – who has scored 52 goals for the club by his own guesstimate – has remained at the club, rather than opting for a move elsewhere.

“I just love the club,” he explained. “I’ve been through it all with Borough and I wouldn’t want to walk away or leave just because the club hasn’t reached highs similar to those achieved a few years ago.”

* Meanwhile Stuart Kingham played on Saturday in his first match since returning to the club.

The experienced defender made nine appearances for the club last season before moving on. He is well-known in the area having played for rivals Rovers as well as Kershaw Premier clubs Linton Granta and West Wratting.