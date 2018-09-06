DELIGHTED: The side reacted with sheer delight after winning the 2018 Suffolk Cup (Picture: Mark Westley)

Practically perfect in every way – that was how Twenty20 captain Dave Humphrey described the club’s performance as they fought their way to a maiden Suffolk T20 Cup success on Sunday.

The wicketkeeper said it ‘really meant something to us’ to go one better than the runner-up spot of last year’s competition.

Haverhill (151-2) overcame Copdock & Old Ipswichians (150-9) in the final at The Victory Ground in Bury St Edmunds in a repeat of last year’s semi-final clash.

Humphrey said: “An amazing feeling when we realised we had won it.

“We have enjoyed the whole experience and, you know what, we deserved it, we were brilliant, making it through the tough group stages was an achievement in itself.

“And we were virtually perfect in the way we played at times.”

The stakes were significantly raised for this year’s meeting, with the opportunity to get their hands on the cup.

Finals Day of the county-wide competition saw the semi-finals take place in the morning – with Haverhill ‘comfortably’ beating a young Felixstowe side by 60 runs – before the final in the afternoon.

Humphrey said the final was always going to be a tough match against a side whose first team play in the East Anglian Premier League, the top level of club cricket in the country.

Haverhill winners of the Suffolk Cup T20 Finals Day Dave Humphrey (captain collecting the trophy from Alfie Marston) Picture Mark Westley. (3942144)

But the ‘clinical performance’ displayed in the semi-final, as they accumulated a ‘huge’ score of 190 runs, set them up perfectly for a battle.

Humphrey said: “We got off to the worst possible start in the semi-finals when we found ourselves at 9-2.

“It made me wonder what was going to happen. But we recovered to 190-4, which is a huge total for 20-over cricket.

“Felixstowe never looked like they would get close, they had a young side and we were virtually perfect in the way we played.

“Everyone was very relaxed then, as we knew we were in a very strong position.

“So we went into the final with a lot of confidence.”

He said the side lost the toss and were put in to bowl first, and got off to a great start at 19-2, but a third-wicket stand of 86 runs left them ‘a little bit concerned’.

Haverhill winners of the Suffolk Cup T20 Finals Day Luke Youngs (batting, got unbeaten 50 in the final) Picture Mark Westley. (3942140)

However, Copdock’s resolve failed as batsmen five to 10 only scored 37 runs as they wrapped up on 150-8.

“We were very happy with that score,” Humphrey said.

“We were pleased with how we restricted them to that total, particularly after such a strong performance for that third wicket.

“We were confident we could catch them, if we batted well.”

He said he was disappointed with the team’s use of their powerplay – the first six overs of a T20 match permits only two fielders to be outside the 30-yard circle.

But, despite that, an unbeaten 50 from Luke Youngs (retired), helped by Anthony Phillips (42no), Adam Dellar (35) and Will Bailey (12no) did enough to secure victory for the loss of only two wickets.