Haverhill Tennis Club has offered its membership from last year the opportunity to take advantage of free access to their courts during the initial return phase of the sport, following the coronavirus lockdown.

The club’s head coach, Rob Jeffs, explained the committee felt a bonus extension period to last season was the fairest thing to do, rather than ask people to pay new memberships when they cannot currently offer the benefits, such as club nights, that they usually would.

The four-court site on Ehringshausen Way re-opened to last year’s members only on a three court basis from Wednesday afternoon with new LTA guidelines put in place, such as having to serve with your own marked balls if playing with one person not from your household.

Haverhill Tennis Club head coach Rob Jeffs, second from right, pictured at the club last season with a men's doubles trophy with Ben Wood. Other finalists Luke and Tom Marsh are all pictured

"We are only opening three of the four courts, one and three, to operate social distancing," said Jeffs, who explained committee members would be taking it in turns to monitor the site to ensure things were running as they should.

He said he felt getting back out on court would be "good for people's mental wellbeing".

Commenting on the committee's decision not to charge for a new season of membership yet, he said: "At the moment we have just extended the (last) season, leaving whoever was a member last year to use the courts.

"We cannot offer club night at the moment and when we are able to offer that we will then renew memberships."

He confirmed that currently, the courts are not available for the public to book through Haverhill Leisure Centre as they usually could do.

During the lockdown Jeffs has been sharing regular tennis coaching skills videos which are available for the general public to view and try out in their gardens via the club's Facebook page.

Jeffs is set to start offering some discounted lessons at the club for one-to-one sessions, with his usual groups sessions currently not able to take place. Visit his website for more information.

