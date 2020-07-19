After the Football Association announced a phased return for grassroots and non-league football yesterday afternoon, the proposed start dates for the FA Cup have also been released.

It is the intention for the extra preliminary round of the world's oldest cup competition to be played on Tuesday, September 1 – which would make those ties the first games of the 2020/21 season for the teams involved.

The preliminary round is scheduled for Saturday, September 12 and the first qualifying round is due to be held on Tuesday, September 22.

General view of the Wembley

Although unconfirmed, it has been suggested replays will be scrapped for the 2020/21 season.

Meanwhile, the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy has been placed into the diary for Saturday, September 26, followed by the second qualifying round on Saturday, October 17.

As for the FA Vase, the first qualifying round is set for Saturday, September 19, with Saturday, October 10 set aside for the second qualifying round.

It is proposed that Step 5-6 leagues (along with Step 1-2) will get under way on Saturday, September 5, while leagues at Step 3-4 will get going a fortnight later on September 19.

* All dates are conditional on the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and the Sports Grounds Safety Authority approving plans for fans to return to grounds.

