Haverhill Cricket Club are ‘far from hitting the panic button’, despite stretching their losing run in the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship to three matches on Saturday.

Vice captain Mark Barrell was out to calm any signs of worry following the three-wicket defeat at home to Hadleigh, pointing out that Haverhill have won four of their seven fixtures this season and are third in the Division One table.

But, he added, the club are still ‘keen to turn things around this weekend’, with their trip to fourth-placed Witham on Saturday (1pm).

CRICKET - Haverhill (Batting) v Hadleigh (Fielding)...Pictured: Mark Barrell...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... (11604713)

“We’ve been a little unlucky as much as anything,” Barrell said. “We surprised ourselves with our results from the first four games and had all the luck, and now we’ve had very little. But we lost because we didn’t score enough runs.

“We know that and we know we are capable of better, so we are far from hitting the panic button.

“But, at the same time, we are keen to turn things around this weekend and stop the rot before it really sets in.”

He said it was a ‘blow’ that Luke Youngs (73) would not be available for the Witham trip, after last season’s Championship top batsman showed glimpses of that form with his highest score so far in 2019.

“He’s a great player and so we know he has good scores in him,” he said. “He’s always going to score runs so it is a blow that he won’t be about this weekend, he’s an important player.

“But we have confidence in our batting line-up and I’m sure we can score plenty of runs anyway on Saturday.”

Adam Dellar (22) has been in good form so far this season, topping the club’s 2019 statistics with 301 runs from his seven innings – recording an average knock of 43. He had the second best score for the home side against Hadleigh.

Barrell said it was ‘encouraging’ to see Dellar finding consistent performances and hoped he could take that positive attitude into Saturday’s outing.

“There aren’t that many positives when you lose,” he said. “But, despite batting quite poorly, we picked up some points and they could be crucial at the end of the season. So we’re staying positive about our chances.”

Simon Nicholson, meanwhile, continued his impressive introduction to the first team, with another two wickets. He has collected 13 so far, at a cost of 188 runs. Ben Wilkins also took two wickets, with one each for Phillips, Will Bailey and Harry Harding.