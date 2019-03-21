Three-match losing streak halted against Woodbridge

Haverhill Rovers halted a three match losing streak in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division on Tuesday night, with a 2-1 victory over then second-placed Woodbridge Town at The New Croft.

The result saw the home side climb two league places to 12th and set-up a chance to pick up further points on Saturday, with a clash on the road to relegation-threatened Great Yarmouth Town (3pm).

And it also brings to an end a tough run of fixtures for the club, which saw them face five of the top six clubs in the last month.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Histon FC..Pictured: Sam Bennett....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... (7922106)

They also missed a chance to pick up points against mid-table FC Clacton on Saturday, falling to a 2-1 home loss.

But the Woodbridge match, which saw the kick-off delayed for 15 minutes due to traffic on the A14, got off to a cracking start for the home team, with Sam Bennett firing the side ahead.

But Woodbridge quickly got back on terms with an equaliser, before Graeme Turner scored to send Rovers in at half-time with a 2-1 lead.

The second goal was a well-worked one, starting from Sam Holmes at the back and moved forward at pace before being finished by Turner.

It is the second game in a row Bennett has found the net, with the Cambridge United academy youngster starting to find his feet in senior football.

Turner, meanwhile, scored his first for the club.

It is also the first game since January 26 that the club have scored more than one goal, former player-boss Marc Abbott’s final match – he remains the club’s top scorer with 10 goals.

But management team Stuart Wardley and Dario Seminerio will be pleased to see other players now finding the net, with the team still targeting a top half finish.

Wardley said, ahead of the match, that although he recognised that the team were ‘light on goals’, he had confidence his forward-thinking players needed a little more time to adapt to the league.

l Meanwhile, The New Croft will be a hive of activity on Sunday as it stages the Crown Imperial Youth County Cup Semi-Finals Day.

A total of 20 Suffolk FA county cup semi-finals will take place across the six boys’ and four girls’ age groups.

There will be one home interest, with Haverhill Rovers U12 Girls due to face Felixstowe & Walton United in the Girls’ U12 semi-final (10.30am).

The action will get under way from 10am on the site for the second time in three years. Admission prices to the Semi-Finals Day will be £2 for adults and £1 for concessions.