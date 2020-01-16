Haverhill Rovers picked up their first win in eight in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division in impressive fashion on Saturday, with a 4-3 victory away to Walsham-le-Willows providing the perfect three-point tonic to their relegation woes, writes Callum Crabtree.

Rovers may remain a lowly 17th in the standings, but the 4-3 away victory handed the side vital points to close the gap on 16th-placed Walsham to just one point, while opening the gap on 18th-placed Ely City to five points.

And, with just two points separating them from Saturday’s hosts Swaffham Town (3pm) in 14th position, player-manager Marc Abbott is keen to build on the winning energy.

11/01/2020. Walsham le Willows, UK. ..Football action from Walsham-le-Willows v Haverhill Rovers - Haverhill celebrate scoring their fourth goal..Photo by Mark Bullimore. (26497788)

He said: “It will be another tough fixture, a slightly different one as we have to defend against the slope very well to get anything out of the game.

“All the questions are being answered and we hope to continue the form. With so many games left, no fixture is vital at the moment, though a few points really push you up the league.

“We want some momentum, but also understand we have some fixtures that are coming up that will test the quality and courage of the squad.”

The result saw Abbott pick up his first win at his third time of trying, having recorded back-to-back draws from the first two gmes of his second tenure.

But it did not come easy, with Walsham flying into a three goal lead after just eight minutes to leave Rovers with a mountain to climb for the comeback.

“Some days in football it’s just your day, and thankfully, it was our day,” he said.

Abbott praised his side’s resilience in overturning the early deficit, as Rovers quickly fired back with two goals to make it 3-2 after just 18 minutes. Two further scores in the second half sealed Rovers’ first league win since October 29.

“They’ve really bought in to what we’ve been trying to implement these past three weeks, and it showed,” he said. Although we didn’t win pretty we’ve shown that we’re robust and shown a lot of resilience.

“We’ve built a platform from the Stowmarket game (a 2-2 home draw) and shown we can keep it going.

“I thought when we sometimes lost control or showed too much emotion in challenges that it could be game over. But we showed that we could be calm and composed and kept our heads.

“I give credit to Walsham, they came at us quickly and it was unmanageable in the first 15 minutes. But it was just our day.”

A win on Saturday could see Rovers rise to 13th, but Abbott maintains his side must remain calm going forward.

“It’s another big game and we’ve got to have calm heads,” he added.

