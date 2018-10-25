Despite Haverhill Borough’s best efforts, they were unable to record successive cup victories as they fell to a narrow 3-2 loss away to higher-league Newmarket Town.

The Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side had hoped to back up their 3-1 defeat of Grundisburgh in Saturday’s Suffolk Senior Cup first round fixture, in Tuesday night’s League Challenge Cup, but instead had to contend with a second round exit.

But Scott Hiskey’s men will likely still be ruing their missed chances, with the team firing a late penalty – and chance to equalise – wide.

Borough were always chasing the game, with Craig Pruden bringing them back on terms in the 34th minute with a well struck 25-yard shot, but The Jockeys scored twice more to leave the visitors with a mountain to climb.

Craig Pruden adds Borough's thirdGrundisburgh 1-3 Haverhill BoroughHaverhill Borough progressed through the first round of the Suffolk Senior cup with a comfortable victory over Touchline SIL team Grundisburgh.Borough started brightly and nearly went ahead in the opening minutes. Good work from Jack Martin saw him reach the byline and cross for Craig Pruden who volleyed over from the edge of the penalty area.After 14 minutes, Aaron Forshaw then had a shot cleared off the line, but from the resulting corner, Cameron Watson leapt the highest to connect with Ryan Swallow’s set piece, putting the visitors ahead.Three minutes later Borough doubled their lead, with Swallow again pulling the strings. Good work down the right saw the midfielder deliver a perfect cross for Ryan Kent to finesse the ball past Ross Sharplin in the Grundisburgh goal with a delicate touch.Zac Eales pulled a goal back for Grundisburgh after 25 minutes after poor Borough defending left him all alone at a corner, although Haverhill were soon two goals ahead, with Kent turning provider on the edge of the penalty area, slipping a delightful through ball to Pruden who beat Sharplin from the left edge of the penalty area.Borough continued to press in the second half and both Watson and Staines had goals disallowed for offside. However the Thurlow Nunn team were clearly the stronger of the two teams on this display and ran out comfortable winners. Picture: Gary Brown (4973597)

Rigers Kabashi pulled a goal back in the 56th minute but the side could not do enough to force a draw and a shootout for a spot in the second round.

The Blues return to league action on Saturday, at home to Norwich CBS (3pm), who sit in fourth-place after 13 fixtures.

Hiskey said: “Norwich CBS will be a tough game, but no game is easy in this division.

“We have the momentum and the backing of some good results of late so I am very positive going into this fixture.”

Borough have not played a league match since October 6, with their last four fixtures in various county competitions – recording two wins and two losses.

Although Hiskey knew it would be tough against a Newmarket side competitive in the division above, it was success over Grundisburgh, a lower-league club, that was important to the manager.

Scott Hiskey said: “It was another good result for us on the road.

“Playing lower-league opposition is always a challenge as sides naturally increase work-rate and make life harder for the players on the pitch.

“My players were incredibly professional on the day and did everything that was asked of them.

“It was a good game for us as we continued to play football and created many openings which is what I wanted out of it.

“On another day it could’ve been more, but credit to Grundisburgh for making life difficult for us and I wish them all the best for the rest of their season.”

Borough started brightly and, after 14 minutes, Aaron Forshaw had a shot cleared off the line for a corner.

Cameron Watson then leapt the highest from the resulting corner, to connect with Ryan Swallow’s set piece and put the visitors ahead.

Three minutes later Borough doubled their lead, with Swallow again pulling the strings, with the midfielder delivering a perfect cross for Ryan Kent to score with a delicate touch.

Grundisburgh pulled a goal back after 25 minutes after poor Borough defending, although Haverhill were soon two goals ahead again, with Pruden netting.

Borough continued to press and were clearly the stronger of the two teams.