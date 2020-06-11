Double award winner Tom Thulborn is ‘really pleased’ with how his first season went in a Haverhill Borough shirt.

The 20-year-old forward joined Borough from Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Ely City last summer, and he went on to top the club’s scoring charts with 19 goals during the coronavirus-impacted 2019/20 campaign.

That form earned him the Supporters’ and Players’ Player of the Year accolades, while his performances were recently praised in the Echo by former professional and current Borough team-mate Dan Gleeson.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Mulbarton Wanderers ..Pictured: Tom Thulborn goal....PICTURE: Mecha Morton ..... (36170471)

“I am really pleased with how my season went, it’s just a bit of shame that ended how it did because I felt like I was getting better and better,” said the striker.

“I needed a change. I was struggling to get starts at Ely and felt I had to play more for my development.

“I knew Guy (Habbin, manager) from under-18s football and we went from there.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Diss Town..Pictured: Kehan Whitby (D) and Tom Thulborn (H)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (36388927)

“I scored a few goals early on in the season and didn’t really look back from that.

“The awards are great, especially winning the players’ player one. That is the one you want as a player because it tells you what your team-mates think.”

While it was a positive campaign for Thulborn on a personal level, as a team Borough were much more inconsistent.

They were 17th in the First Division North when Covid-19 halted play, having won eight of their 27 fixtures.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Mulbarton Wanderers ..Pictured: Tom Thulborn goal celebration ....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (36388958)

However, with a primarily young squad, Thulborn believes there have been signs Habbin’s side are not too far away from being more competitive at Step 6.

“Our final position doesn’t reflect some of the performances we put in,” added Thulborn.

“We have got a young team and when that happens you get lapses in concentration – it’s one of those things.

“We have shown what we can do against decent sides. Against Lakenheath were 2-0 up and ended up not winning the game, which sort of summed our season. We also played Mulbarton, went 1-0 up early on and ended up losing.

“You never know what will happen in terms of the future, but I am happy at Borough.

“If we can keep the squad together, I am sure we will show we’ve learned from our mistakes and improve next season. We’re already competitive, it is just a case of maturing as a squad.”

Read more Football