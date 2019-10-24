Thurlow 5/10 attracts almost 200 runners with great racing

Haverhill Running Club’s Thurlow 5/10 races were once more a success, with 199 competitors tackling one of the two distances.

Among the 109 competitors in the five mile race, there were 38 home runners which included two age category winners while there were 15 HRC runners to tackle the 10 mile race, with one age category winner.

Tracy Quarrell (FV45) and Brigitte Heard (FV55) won their age groups in times of 37:53 and 41:03 respectively in the Thurlow 5 while Cheryl Trundle topped the FV60+ category in the Thurlow 10 with her time of 1:24:32. She was also first HRC female home.

Haverhill Running Club host Thurlow 5/10 in 2019. Picture: Henry Wilson (19833172)

Simon Wallis was first HRC runner home in the Thurlow 5 in 12th while Chris Hawkins’ sixth was HRC’s best place in the 10 mile race. Quarrell was first female back in the 5 race.

Member Graeme Johnston said: “A massive thank you to every single one of you, including friends and family, that helped, ran, cheered, supported and generally mucked in.

“A very big thank you especially to Clare Everitt, Trev Bunch and Steve Oglesby who did a sterling job as race director, course director and chief marshal.

“You really cannot underestimate the time and effort that goes into it.”

The two routes – one five mile and one ten mile – took in the picturesque country lanes of Suffolk with the ten mile also heading out to Cowlinge.

First place in the 10 mile event was claimed by Mark Turner (unattached) in a fast time of 1:05:54 and first female to cross the line was Fliss Tournant of Saffron Striders.

The five mile event was won by Samuel Burnett of Stowmarket Striders in a blistering time of 28:26. First female position went to Gemma Porch, also of Stowmarket Striders, who completed the course in 36:10.

Alongside Quarrell in FV45, it was a clean sweep for the HRC ladies in the category. Mary-Ann Tuli was close behind for second FV45 in 38:48 and Sarah Murkin took third. Michelle Seymour finished second in the main female age group and James Briggs was second MV40.

Karen Martin, HRC club chairman, said: “I would particularly like to thank the residents of Thurlow for their patience and understanding with the extra traffic in the village on race day.

“Next year is the 10th anniversary of the Thurlow 10 and both distances are also part of The Suffolk Grand Prix, so we are expecting it to be even more popular.”