Craig Pruden has returned to Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side Haverhill Borough, two games into the new season.

The striker, who stepped up to Premier League neighbours Haverhill Rovers during the off-season, came off the bench in the Step 5 team's first two games, a league victory followed by Saturday's 6-1 FA Cup exit.

He has opted to move back to Borough, where he netted 24 times from 44 appearances for the Step 6 club last term.

Pruden was vital to the side finishing strongly last season, with his clinical touch in front of goal helping Borough turnaround a 14-match losing streak to go on to finish 16th.

With manager Guy Habbin confirming the paperwork was completed, he will be eligible for Borough's trip to Diss Town on Saturday (3pm).

He said he was 'looking forward' to having the striker at his disposal.

