Haverhill Borough striker Craig Pruden has been announced as the latest signing for Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club Haverhill Rovers.

Pruden netted 24 goals – from 44 appearances – for the First Division North club last term to gain the attention of their neighbouring rivals.

In a season that proved difficult for the Step 6 team, following their forced demotion from Step 5 the season earlier, Pruden was vital to their survival efforts.

He scored in five of the team's last seven fixtures, inspiring the team to three victories, to ensure the club stayed above the bottom two, with relegation a possibility.

Rovers have been in need of more attacking options, after losing the scorers of 35 of the side's 61 goals in all competitions.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Leiston Reseves..Pictured: Craig Pruden ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (11901507)

Despite this, they finished a creditable mid-table 12th, with hopes of the side building on that further this season.

To that end, they have brought in former Walsham assistant manager Fergus O'Callaghan and Bury Town U18 manager James Bloomfield, who have immediately got to work in strengthening the squad at their disposal.

Pruden becomes the fourth name to put pen to paper for the Step 5 side, following the arrivals of former Bury Town and Walsham-le-Willows player Ryan Gibbs, Cornard United midfielder Max Dinnell and Ipswich Town youth and Bury Town midfielder Josh Revell.

Pruden, who was chosen as the Player's Manager of the Year for his efforts last season, is a familiar face at The New Croft having played for Borough since the 2015/16 season.

He will continue to play at The New Croft for at least another season, swapping the blue shirt of Borough for the red shirt of Rovers.