Haverhill Borough attacker Harry Farrow has joined lower-league Cherry Hinton.

The former Cambridge City forward, who also had a stint with Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Ely City this term, scored three goals from his 14 appearances for Borough.

However, he has now opted to link up with the Cherries in their battle for the Kershaw Premier Division title.

Pictured: Harry Farrow

Last week, Cherry Hinton scored two late goals to beat Linton in the final of the Kershaw Premier Cup.

